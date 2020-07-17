Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can get a whole tub of this Iced Vovo gelato at Messina stores next week
You can get a whole tub of this Iced Vovo gelato at Messina stores next week

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Friday July 17 2020, 5:26pm
First debuted in Messina's collaboration with Firedoor’s Fireshop, there's a new Messina tub flavour you can pick up at home: a gelato inspired by the much-loved Aussie biscuit classic, the Iced Vovo.

Layers of toasted coconut gelato and chunks of shortbread biscuit are topped with marshmallow sandwiching a raspberry purée 'runway' right down the middle, and sprinkled with desiccated coconut. This pretty pink confection mimics the distinctive flavours of the Arnott’s biscuit – and it's a looker, too. 

You can order yours from Monday for pick up from Friday 24 to Sunday July 26 across all stores

Grab fried ice cream from this food truck pop-up in the meantime.  

 

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

