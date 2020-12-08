You can now order ramen gift hampers from Rising Sun Workshop

A gift hamper can be the perfect pressie for the person you don’t know what to buy for, but wicker baskets full of stale shortbread and other items that will lay waste in the back of the pantry are so passé. The team from Newtown’s Rising Sun Workshop, a trendy Japanese diner and motorbike workshop rolled into one, are changing up the gifting game by boxing up the best bits of visiting the restaurant/workshop into cute packs, starting at $95 each.

The elves at the Rising Sun ~Christmas~ Workshop have been busily boxing up options to satisfy ramen lovers and the more selective caffeine consumers and wine and beer lovers on your list.

The ‘Foodie Pack’ will have you dishing up Rising Sun’s popular ramen at home with two ramen kits (with your broth of choice, including a vegan option), all the trimmings you could want – housemade kimchi, pickled shiitake mushies, bam sauce – and a ‘DIY til I die’ enamel pin. To replicate the Rising Sun experience more authentically, you can add on branded ramen bowls like the ones they use in the restaurant for $85 a pop.

The ‘Boozy Pack’ is stocked with a variety of bevvies to see through the silly season: there’s a mystery bottle of low-intervention wine, two housemade Negronis, four craft beer tinnies, and one of those shiny pins.

Meanwhile the ‘Brewer Pack’ will keep caffeine fiends who refuse to choose between tea and coffee happy with a jar of housemade honey chai, bags of coffee beans, Single O ‘parachute’ coffee bags (to make a proper coffee without the gear), a jar of kimchi (because, why not?) and a pin.

You can place pre-orders over here on Rising Sun’s website to pick up between December 16 and 23.

