You can now order this very romantic 1kg Valentine's Day cookie

Diamonds may be forever but cookies are... well, cookies are cookies, need we say more? And if there's one thing better than a cookie, it's Thicc Cookies' one-kilo ooey-gooey choc chip monsters. And now, you can get that big hunk of a sweet treat in the shape of a love heart, complete with Valentine’s-ready sprinkles and tiny pink and white love-hearts over the top. It's tasteful, it's elegant, and it's the most delicious way to say 'I love you'.

The crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside bad boys are available to order now for just $40 and in classic Thicc style, come in their own love heart-shaped pie tin to make heating (and eating) a breeze. If cookies ain't your thing, that's fine. Thicc Cookies are also serving up limited edition Valentine's brownie slabs ($60), a royal sampler lover box with a mix of cookies and chocolates ($60), and a back-to-basics V Day box of four classic cookies ($25).

Order yours before February 13 on the Thicc Cookies website and spread the love for your Valentine, Galentine or even your Palentine.

