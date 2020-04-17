Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can now take online burlesque and sexy dance classes at this Sydney studio
News / City Life

You can now take online burlesque and sexy dance classes at this Sydney studio

By Alannah Maher Posted: Friday April 17 2020, 11:43am

Three people pose against a pink flamingo wallpaper, they are holding red feather fans in front of them and wearing lingire.
Photograph: Katia Schwartz

The ultra feminine, vintage inspired surrounds of Sky Sirens Academy of Burlesque, Pole Dance & Aerial Artistry in Surry Hills is a place where people across Sydney have converged to learn new skills and reclaim their own sensuality: whether that's hoisting yourself up a pole to a backdrop of leopard print wallpaper, or peeling off a satin glove surrounded by flamingos, feathers and encouragement.

While the studio has temporarily closed its doors, it has released a suite of online classes to get you grooving, grinding and feeling the fantasy at home. Available to total beginners as well as dancers who are more practiced in burlesque and sexy movement arts, these classes are delivered as packs of four videos with instructions.

You can choose to learn tricks on a chair with the Bend & Lap class, get Down & Dirty with floorwork, unleash your inner flapper and learn the Charleston with Deco Darlings, up your flexibility with the Sexy Flexy workout, or polish up your freestyle showgirl moves with Flow & Sparkle. All are taught by the studio's industry professional instructors.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sky Sirens (@skysirens) on

All online classes are available to purchase individually (from $40) or as part of a package ($75-$180) from Sky Sirens’ online shop, where you’ll also find a treasure trove of showgirl trimmings, from pasties and lingerie to knee pads and stacked Pleaser heels. 

For an added level of accessibility, all of the online classes are subtitled. Studio owner Katia, who is deaf as well as being an experienced professional showgirl, teaches the Flow & Sparkle class in Auslan. 

The video packs are available from April 20, and can be pre-purchased before this date. You have unlimited access to the videos from the Monday after purchase. Time to take your isolation to fabulous new places. 

Want more? Read our feature on why Sydney’s burlesque scene is about more than getting your kit off. Or, take an online ’80s aerobics class or host a virtual murder mystery party

Advertising
Advertising