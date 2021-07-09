Sydney
Timeout

A Britney Spears fans pleas for paparazzi to leave Britney alone
Image still: Chris Crocker

You could win a $1000 Double Rainbouu voucher and a whole lotta Butterboy cookies

The teams at Double Rainbouu and Butterboy Bake are holding a #freebritney bake off

By Elizabeth McDonald
Double Rainbouu and Butterboy Bake are teaming up for a #freebritney bake-off and you could win $1000 rainbow bucks in honour of the princess of pop herself, Ms Britney Spears.

With the news looking a little grim lately with further restrictions announced and stay-at-home orders firmly in place, the good folks at Double Rainbouu and Butterboy Bake have decided to spread some indoor cheer by announcing a #freebritney bake off. You could be up for the chance to win a Double Rainbouu gift card valued at $1000 as well as a box of 12 Butter Boy Bake cookies and two cookie doughs. All you’ve got to do is flex your lockdown muscles and get to baking! 

The theme is ‘free Britney’ but don’t get too hung up on that, you don’t even have to mention the patron saint of bad dads in your entry if you don’t want to, contestants can bake anything their heart desires. To enter you just need to post your creation on instagram and tag @doublerainbouu and @butterboybake. Bonus points if you film your ~creative process.~ 

Entries close Thu June 15th with winners announced Fri July 16th.

