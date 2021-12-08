After a tumultuous year filled with lockdowns, border closures and restrictions in international travel, an extra special evening is what we’ve all been waiting for. So, forget diamonds, this New Year’s Eve it’s all about pearls — or to be exact, one stunning South Sea Pearl, thanks to the Star Sydney. On the last evening of 2021, every diner at Sokyo, Black Bar & Grill, Flying Fish and Cucina Porto will not only enjoy a beautifully curated meal but will also be offered a complimentary freshly-shucked oyster and glass of Champagne — and with it, the chance to win a pearl worth $10,000.

All you'll need to do is book in for the luxe NYE party by heading to the Star's website here, scan the QR code on the night and cross your fingers and your toes that you're the lucky winner. Even if you don't nab the rare gem, you'll still walk away a winner – each restaurant has curated an extra special dish for the occasion.

At Sokyo, diners will enjoy a premium seafood platter that’s full to the brim with lobster, caviar, toro, scampi and sashimi. Black Bar & Grill will be serving blacklip abalone cooked over charcoal and served with seaweed butter and lemon, as well as an A5 Japanese Wagyu striploin cooked over the wood grill. The New Year’s Eve specials at Flying Fish will be a barbequed whole Eastern rock lobster with wakama butter and lime, and miso-baked Murray cod with pickled ginger and turmeric. Lastly, Cucino Porto is dishing up antipasto di mare, with an array of seafood such as Tasmanian oysters, Abrolhos Island scallops, Alaskan crab with smoked caviar, Hiramasa kingfish crudo, marinated New Zealand scampi and plenty more. Everyone's a winner, baby!

