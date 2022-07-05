Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Aldi Trophy Room

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
Advertising

Details

Address:
111 Elizabeth Street
Sydney
2000

What’s on

Aldi Trophy Room

  • Bars

Look, times are tough and the cost of living is only going up. Sydneysiders are being hit hard when it comes to scrounging a few coins together. Enter Aldi's bougie cheese and wine pop-up in the CBD. For two nights on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, you can sample the wares of everyone's favourite bizarro world. Yep, that's right, the land of Special Buys, knock-off chips, and the comfiest check-out chicks in Australia is opening a cheese and wine bar for two days only. They'll be serving up their award-winning (ya-huh) Aussie wines from McLaren Vale and Margaret River in real-life wine glasses as well as fancy platters of triple cream brie, sharp manchego, and soft blue vein cheese. You'll even get a tasty gin on arrival. The hook? Everything is being served at cost price. That means serious savings for you, seriously. A glass of wine will set you back just 83 cents, $1.29 for the gin, and up to 90 cents for the cheese. That's insane!  Sessions run from 5-6:30pm and 7:30-9pm on each night and can be booked here. Squeezing every penny? Check out Sydney's best cheap eats here.

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.