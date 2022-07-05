Aldi Trophy Room

Look, times are tough and the cost of living is only going up. Sydneysiders are being hit hard when it comes to scrounging a few coins together. Enter Aldi's bougie cheese and wine pop-up in the CBD. For two nights on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, you can sample the wares of everyone's favourite bizarro world. Yep, that's right, the land of Special Buys, knock-off chips, and the comfiest check-out chicks in Australia is opening a cheese and wine bar for two days only. They'll be serving up their award-winning (ya-huh) Aussie wines from McLaren Vale and Margaret River in real-life wine glasses as well as fancy platters of triple cream brie, sharp manchego, and soft blue vein cheese. You'll even get a tasty gin on arrival. The hook? Everything is being served at cost price. That means serious savings for you, seriously. A glass of wine will set you back just 83 cents, $1.29 for the gin, and up to 90 cents for the cheese. That's insane! Sessions run from 5-6:30pm and 7:30-9pm on each night and can be booked here. Squeezing every penny? Check out Sydney's best cheap eats here.