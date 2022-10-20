Time Out says

There are few things that get our hearts fluttering more than the words 'all you can eat.' And if it's in reference to dumplings and one of our town's coolest Hong Kong-inspired bars then you've sealed the deal.

Every Thursday night, from 5-9pm Ni Hao Bar atop the Civic Hotel in the CBD is offering you, hungry reader, the chance to book a 90-minute session to cram as many dumplings into your gob as you can for just 20 bucks.

Yep. That's right. Throw down a 20, loosen your belt, and get to gorging every Thursday night on pork dumplings, vegetable and prawn, and everything in-between. This is the perfect pre-weekend ramp-up and a super affordable way to catch up with friends and assert your dominance as the ultimate dumpling master.

As with all things, this deal comes with fine print, and we think it's pretty reasonable. New dumpling baskets will be served once all at the table are empty, and to reduce wastage, if 10 or more dumplings remain at the end of your 90-minute window, you'll have to fork out $1 per goodie. Head to the Ni Hao website here to make your booking.

Love yourself a bargain? Check out the absolute best cheap eats in Sydney here.