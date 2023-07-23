Sydney
The hot dishes at Longshore
Photograph: Jason Loucas

The 22 most sustainable restaurants, bars and cafés in Sydney

Sustainability tastes as good as it feels at these eco-friendly eateries

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Sustainability seems to be the word on everyone’s lips right now. And, you’ll want to lick yours clean after dining at our city’s most conscious and creative eateries. 

Whether it’s sourcing from local farmers, cooking top-to-tail, or embracing more plant-based menus, these restaurants and cafés prove that dining out doesn’t have to cost the environment. We’ve separated the wheat from the chaff and compiled a list of Sydney’s sustainability champions.

The most sustainable eateries in Sydney

Re-
Photograph: Supplied/Re

Re-

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Eveleigh

The world's first permanent no-waste bar easily claims the top spot when it comes to waste minimisation. Nearly everything you come into contact with – from the 'leather' banquettes made with pineapple-fibre leaf and 'terrazzo' bar top made of recycled plastic milk bottles, to the imperfect Maison Balzac glassware and salvaged Mud ceramics – aims to minimise environmental impact in some way. As for drinks, expect cocktails made from some of the world's biggest food waste items (think bread, chicken, seafood shells, root vegetables and eggs) and Latta Vino wine poured from ten-litre casks.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Saint Peter
Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

Saint Peter

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4

When it comes to sustainable seafood, you can't go past chef Josh Niland. The pioneer of 'nose-to-tail' cooking is changing the world, one fish at a time, at his award-winning restaurant Saint Peter, Australia's first fishmonger Fish Butchery, and the newly opened Petermen. Niland proves that fish is more than just a fillet by using at least 90 per cent of the animal. You may be served octopus heads and offal, alongside rare, seasonal catches that are dry-aged, blended and pickled in transformative ways.

 

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Longshore
Photograph: Jason Loucas

Longshore

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Chippendale

Chippendale's newest seafood hotspot and wine bar brings a fresh breeze to Sydney's sustainability scene. Ex-Harstyard owners Jarrod Walsh and Dorothy Lee (Dot) keep things exciting and experimental with three 'fish of the day', core meats and vegetarian share plates that change according to the seasons. Sustainability also leaks into Longshore's drinks menu, such as a Strawberry Old-Fashioned with zero-waste, house-infused strawberry whisky and dried strawberry pulp powder.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Chiswick
Photograph: Rachel Kara

Chiswick

  • Restaurants
  • Woollahra
  • price 2 of 4

Chiswick is the birthplace of planted-to-plate dining in Sydney. At the heart of this leafy restaurant is an abundant garden where fresh, seasonal produce is harvested each morning and delivered straight to the kitchen. Their signature ocean trout is sustainably sourced, the lamb is ethically raised on owner Matt Moran's family farm, and they work with sustainable Australian wine and coffee suppliers. Plus, all of Chiswick's food waste comes full cycle and is composted back in the garden.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Single O Surry Hills
Photograph: Alana Dimou

Single O Surry Hills

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Sustainability is engrained in the DNA of the revered roaster's Surry Hills café. Since 2003, Single O has built a solar-powered roastery in Botany; co-created a milk tap system that's saved more than 60 million milk bottles from plastic waste in cafés across the country; brought us Rinsey: the world's first DIY reusable cup washer; and unveiled a self-service batch brew bar. The conscious coffee brand chalked up yet another world-first this year, becoming the first coffee wholesaler in Australia to partner with Reground to pay for the collection of their customer's spent grounds. Single O scores bonus sustainability points for its 1% For The Planet membership, which sees the brand donate more than one per cent of its annual turnover to environmental non-profits.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/e4770520-ae38-4263-9401-f1d54bea8264.jpg
Read more
Sean's Panaroma
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sean's Panaroma

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 3 of 4

This beachside institution, affectionately known as the 'salty jewel' of Bondi, has been championing local produce long before it was cool. Award-winning chef Sean Moran's creativity is showcased on the restaurant's daily-changing blackboard menu, offering two fresh choices for each dish of their three-course line-up. The menu takes a cue from what's in season from the restaurant's farm harvests in Bilpin, while embracing the freshest seafood, poultry and livestock from their ethical farmers. In fact, Sean's menu is so closely tied to the seasons that it could quite literally change mid-service. 

Read more
Smoke
Photograph: Supplied

Smoke

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Barangaroo

A zero-waste 'science lab' is the last thing you'd expect to find within Barangaroo House's rooftop cocktail bar. Here, head bartender Jai Lyons upcycles the kitchen's leftover produce into quirky cocktail ingredients such as mandarin-skin syrup, pineapple liquor, and feta-washed rum. 

 

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Three Blue Ducks Rosebery
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Three Blue Ducks Rosebery

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Rosebery

Farm to table, farm to fork or paddock to plate – call it what you want, but Three Blue Ducks ticks all the boxes. Here, whole lambs and large cuts of beef are ethically sourced, fired over an Argentinian grill, and paired with seasonal produce from the markets. The Ducks also incorporate fresh fruit and vegetables into their housemade sodas and cocktails, which are served alongside kombucha and wine on tap. 

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Refettorio OzHarvest
Photograph: Jasper Avenue

Refettorio OzHarvest

  • Restaurants
  • Vegetarian
  • Surry Hills

When it comes to sustainable dining, Refettorio OzHarvest is in a league of its own. The not-for-profit café serves nourishing three-course meals, which are completely vegetarian and zero-waste, made using up to 95 per cent rescued produce. Not a scrap goes to waste with any leftover food being fermented, pickled, preserved or composted.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Lucky Kwong
Photograph: Supplied

Lucky Kwong

  • Restaurants
  • Eveleigh

You should be so lucky to dine at this casual, lunchtime-only eatery by Chinese chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong. Daily specials showcase local producers and incorporate native ingredients where possible. Think Australian-Cantonese coleslaw with beef brisket, native greens and Asian herbs; steamed dumplings with Sichuan chilli dressing and native bush mint; and a stir-fry of South Eveleigh and Alexandria Park Community School's vegetables. Native plants are plucked from the nearby Jiwah First Nations garden and honey is harvested from Kwong's beehive at the Wayside Chapel garden, adding to the eco-conscious ethos so vital to Kwong's vision.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Young Henrys
Photograph: Supplied

Young Henrys

  • Bars
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

Newtown's OG neighbourhood brewery is working towards a greener future, one beer at a time. The pioneering brewery has embraced sustainability wholeheartedly, becoming 100 per cent solar-powered, donating all spent grain to local farms where it's eaten by very happy cattle, and using algae to produce beer, which greatly reduces its carbon emissions. Young Henry's is leading the pack when it comes to water usage too, clocking just 1.4 litres to make each litre of beer (which is less than half the average four litres). 

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
North Bondi Fish
Photograph: Supplied

North Bondi Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi North
  • price 2 of 4

If you like your seafood with a side of sustainability then swim over to this bright and breezy North Bondi eatery. NBF keeps things light and fresh with an ever-changing menu featuring the most sustainable seafood from ethical fisheries and farms across Australia. It comes barbecued, raw, ceviche, shucked, steamed, curried, baked, battered and fried – whatever it takes to use the whole fish. 

Read more
Book online
The Grounds of Alexandria
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Grounds of Alexandria

  • Restaurants
  • Alexandria

This aesthetic garden café may be one of Sydney's most Instagrammable spots, but it also happens to be one of the most environmentally conscious. Built into a heritage-listed industrial warehouse, the Grounds boasts a sprawling organic garden where a cornucopia of heirloom vegetables and herbs are harvested daily. These appear on the seasonally driven menu alongside eggs from their hens, house-baked pastries, locally-roasted coffee and floral cocktails.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Daintree Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

Daintree Sydney

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • The Rocks

This new micro-bar uses native ingredients to remake classic cocktails, which are decorated with fresh herbs and leaves grown on-site. As part of its mission to support Australia's largest rainforest, Daintree Sydney donates 50 per cent of their profits to environmental non-for-profit HalfCut.

Hugo Mathers
 Freelance Contributor
Read more
Kitchen by Mike
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Kitchen by Mike

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Pack your Tupperware and reusable cutlery for a pick'n'mix lunch at this unpretentious and affordable city diner. At the pass, you'll find platters filled to the brim with vibrant, seasonal food. Kitchen by Mike changes its proteins and salads daily, but you're guaranteed to find wood-roasted and slow-cooked meats, quiches, wraps, tartines and focaccia. Plus, the team gets extra sustainability points for having a 100 per cent Australian wine list and growing all its micro herbs in their new vertical farm. 

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Nomad
Photograph: Nikki To

Nomad

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Nomad is hands-on from the ground up when it comes to achieving a net zero carbon footprint. Among their sustainable credentials includes powering the entire restaurant with renewable energy, composting all organic waste and contributing only 15 per cent of waste to landfill. Nomad embraces a whole beast approach and you'll be impressed with ethically sourced wagyu tongue, pork neck and bone marrow, alongside seasonal woodfired vegetables and wines from smaller growers.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Cat and Cow Coffee
Photograph: Supplied/Cat and Cow Coffee

Cat and Cow Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Randwick

From the get-go, Czech migrants Jacob and Lenka Kriz set out to create a community-minded café that was fully waste-free in the front-of-house operations. Fast forward nearly five years and these eco-warriors are setting new standards for sustainability with their mug swap system, takeaway jar deposit scheme, and ever-evolving seasonal menu.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Love Fish
Photograph: Supplied

Love Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Barangaroo

True to its name, the team behind Love Fish are passionate about seafood, especially when it's sustainably sourced and local. They've earned a reputation as 'the fish bar with the green heart' among locals, and here's why: they transform shells and bones into a bisque, ferment vegetable offcuts into chutney, and even up-cycle gherkin juice in their Martinis. Ethical eating goes beyond Love Fish's food too – they serve all takeaway in plant-based plastic containers, use Barangaroo's wastewater recycling system, and convert organic waste into green energy and fertilisers. 

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Alibi
Photography: Supplied/Alibi Bar & Dining

Alibi

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 2 of 4

One of Sydney's finest hotel dining experiences awaits at Alibi Bar and Dining – and it just happens to be vegan. Ovolo hotel group made history when it announced Alibi would ditch meat and switch to a 100 per cent vegan menu curated by renowned plant-based chef Shannon Martinez. This bold move was a win-win for the planet and humanity, proving that vegetarian food can be as cutting-edge as its meat-based counterparts.

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Order online
Fred's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Fred's

  • Restaurants
  • European
  • Paddington
  • price 3 of 4

Fred's rustic country aesthetic serves as the perfect backdrop for their signature farm-to-table cooking. The daily changing menu may feature greens pulled from the garden hours before being served; house-made bread with freshly churned butter; sustainably farmed seafood; and semolina pasta with crème fraiche. Fred's wine list complements its farm-to-table philosophy, highlighting organic or biodynamic small growers.

 

Melissa Woodley
 Branded Content Writer
Read more
Cornersmith - Annandale
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Cornersmith - Annandale

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Annandale

This light, bright and pared-back café wows with a seasonal vegetarian menu featuring locally sourced produce from small-scale growers and makers. Fans of the original Marrickville venue will be familiar with the concept of Cornersmith's daily 'plate', which is a colourful medley of what's in season, plus a whole lot of pickles. Top tip: Cornersmith trades pickles for produce so bring your excess backyard fruits and veg by. Their food waste warrior chefs also host cooking classes where you can learn how to pickle, ferment, make dumplings or be less wasteful at home.

Read more
The Blue Door
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Blue Door

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Surry Hills

This ambitious and innovative 24-seat restaurant places sustainability on the same rung as deliciousness. From the heritage wheat sourced from a tiny 400-person town to sourcing fish from Australia's only regenerative wild Murray cod population in the Riverina, these guys talk the talk and walk the walk. The Blue Door's seven-course tasting menu is constantly changing, sometimes daily, in order to utilise every element of the animals that are broken down and to highlight Australia's best ethical producers.

Read more
