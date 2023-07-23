The 22 most sustainable restaurants, bars and cafés in Sydney

Sustainability tastes as good as it feels at these eco-friendly eateries

Sustainability seems to be the word on everyone’s lips right now. And, you’ll want to lick yours clean after dining at our city’s most conscious and creative eateries.

Whether it’s sourcing from local farmers, cooking top-to-tail, or embracing more plant-based menus, these restaurants and cafés prove that dining out doesn’t have to cost the environment. We’ve separated the wheat from the chaff and compiled a list of Sydney’s sustainability champions.