The 22 most sustainable restaurants, bars and cafés in Sydney

The world's first permanent no-waste bar easily claims the top spot when it comes to waste minimisation. Nearly everything you come into contact with – from the ‘leather’ banquettes made with pineapple-fibre leaf and ‘terrazzo’ bar top made of recycled plastic milk bottles, to the imperfect Maison Balzac glassware and salvaged Mud ceramics – aims to minimise environmental impact in some way. As for drinks, expect cocktails made from some of the world's biggest food waste items (think bread, chicken, seafood shells, root vegetables and eggs) and Latta Vino wine poured from ten-litre casks.
Sustainability seems to be the word on everyone’s lips right now. And, you’ll want to lick yours clean after dining at our city’s most conscious and creative eateries.
Whether it’s sourcing from local farmers, cooking top-to-tail, or embracing more plant-based menus, these restaurants and cafés prove that dining out doesn’t have to cost the environment. We’ve separated the wheat from the chaff and compiled a list of Sydney’s sustainability champions.