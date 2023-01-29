Heartbreak High heart-throb Thomas Weatherall stars in this tender, exquisite monologue

Time Out says

Rising star Thomas Weatherall made a splash by way of Netflix’s recent reboot of Heartbreak High. But you can see a tender, more personal side of him in Blue.

Presented by Belvoir St Theatre in association with Sydney Festival, it’s a remarkable playwriting debut written and performed by Weatherall himself, who is also the 2021 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow. Directed by Bangarra alumni Deborah Brown, Blue takes us deep into the beauty and sadness of a young life at its new beginning.

When Mark moved out of home for the first time his mum started writing him letters – just checking in, staying in touch, keeping a gentle hold on her son. Until one letter brings news no-one wants to hear.

Today, alone in his apartment, on a quiet ordinary morning, Mark needs to try to make some sense of the path of his young life. He needs to work out how to go on with the day, his studies, the fragility of living. He needs us to hear his story, and the story of his family.

Blue will be performed at Belvoir St Theatre from January 14-29, 2023. Tickets are on sale here.