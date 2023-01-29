Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Blue

  • Theatre
  • Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
Thomas Weatherall in Blue
Photograph: Supplied/Belvoir
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Heartbreak High heart-throb Thomas Weatherall stars in this tender, exquisite monologue

Rising star Thomas Weatherall made a splash by way of Netflix’s recent reboot of Heartbreak High. But you can see a tender, more personal side of him in Blue.

Presented by Belvoir St Theatre in association with Sydney Festival, it’s a remarkable playwriting debut written and performed by Weatherall himself, who is also the 2021 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow. Directed by Bangarra alumni Deborah Brown, Blue takes us deep into the beauty and sadness of a young life at its new beginning.

When Mark moved out of home for the first time his mum started writing him letters – just checking in, staying in touch, keeping a gentle hold on her son. Until one letter brings news no-one wants to hear.

Today, alone in his apartment, on a quiet ordinary morning, Mark needs to try to make some sense of the path of his young life. He needs to work out how to go on with the day, his studies, the fragility of living. He needs us to hear his story, and the story of his family.

Blue will be performed at Belvoir St Theatre from January 14-29, 2023. Tickets are on sale here.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
belvoir.com.au/productions/blue/
Address:
Belvoir St Theatre
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
mail@belvoir.com.au
Price:
$37-$93

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!