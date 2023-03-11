Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Choir Boy

  • Theatre
  • Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
Five cast members of Choir Boy
Photograph: Supplied/Robert Catto
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A soul-stirring gospel-music-infused play about sexuality, race, hope and a young gay man finding his voice

If you haven’t snapped up tickets to Choir Boy yet, it’s time to see the light. You’ve still got time to secure your seats before the Australian premiere takes to the stage in February at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta. This moving, gospel-music-infused play finally makes a much anticipated arrival in Sydney in association with Sydney WorldPride before seasons in Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong.

Penned by the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and directed by local legends Dino Dimitriadis (OverflowCleansed) and Zindzi Okenyo (Seven Methods of Killing Kylie JennerOrange Thrower), with musical direction by Allen René Louis (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Choir Boy explores what it’s like to find your voice in a world that wants you to be quiet.

Expect to see an electrifying Australian and international cast in what Time Out says is “an exciting breath of fresh air for the local theatre scene”, including American performer Darron Hayes (fresh from Denver Centre for Performing Arts’ run of Choir Boy); Robert Harrell (the Shield)Theo Williams (Antipodes Theatre Company’s Passing Strange); Zarif (who appeared in the queer Sydney Film Festival hit Lonesome); Quinton Rofail Rich (Godspell); Tony Sheldon (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert); Gareth Dutlow; Abu Kebe; and Tawanda Muzenda. 

Produced by the National Theatre of Parramatta, inspired by McCraney’s upbringing in New Jersey and featuring beautiful a cappella gospel hymns, Choir Boy tells the story of Pharus Young, whose goal is to become the Very Best choir leader in the 50 year history of Charles R Drew Prep School for Boys – while navigating masculine expectations and finding his voice as a gay man. The result is a production that is sure to pull on even the coldest of heartstrings.

Choir Boy is running from February 14 to March 11. Tickets start from $55 per person and are on sale now.

“It is a global conversation, this show, and it is bursting with pride”: read our interview with Choir Boy directors Dino Dimitriadis Zindzi Okenyo.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
riversideparramatta.com.au/show/choir-boy/
Address:
Riverside Theatres
Cnr Church & Market Sts
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parramatta
Price:
From $55

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!