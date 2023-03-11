Time Out says

If you haven’t snapped up tickets to Choir Boy yet, it’s time to see the light. You’ve still got time to secure your seats before the Australian premiere takes to the stage in February at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta. This moving, gospel-music-infused play finally makes a much anticipated arrival in Sydney in association with Sydney WorldPride before seasons in Brisbane, Canberra and Wollongong.

Penned by the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and directed by local legends Dino Dimitriadis (Overflow, Cleansed) and Zindzi Okenyo (Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner, Orange Thrower), with musical direction by Allen René Louis (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Choir Boy explores what it’s like to find your voice in a world that wants you to be quiet.

Expect to see an electrifying Australian and international cast in what Time Out says is “an exciting breath of fresh air for the local theatre scene”, including American performer Darron Hayes (fresh from Denver Centre for Performing Arts’ run of Choir Boy); Robert Harrell (the Shield); Theo Williams (Antipodes Theatre Company’s Passing Strange); Zarif (who appeared in the queer Sydney Film Festival hit Lonesome); Quinton Rofail Rich (Godspell); Tony Sheldon (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert); Gareth Dutlow; Abu Kebe; and Tawanda Muzenda.

Produced by the National Theatre of Parramatta, inspired by McCraney’s upbringing in New Jersey and featuring beautiful a cappella gospel hymns, Choir Boy tells the story of Pharus Young, whose goal is to become the Very Best choir leader in the 50 year history of Charles R Drew Prep School for Boys – while navigating masculine expectations and finding his voice as a gay man. The result is a production that is sure to pull on even the coldest of heartstrings.

Choir Boy is running from February 14 to March 11. Tickets start from $55 per person and are on sale now.

“It is a global conversation, this show, and it is bursting with pride”: read our interview with Choir Boy directors Dino Dimitriadis Zindzi Okenyo.