Emily Havea (Dorothy) and Georgina Hopson (Lorelei) in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Photograph: John McRae

Experience a dazzlingly camp night out as part of Sydney WorldPride with Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

A queer Australian team serves up a spectacular new production of the hit film and Broadway classic at Hayes Theatre Co this February

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with Hayes Theatre Co
It’s no secret that here in Sydney, February 2023 is a Big Exciting Month with WorldPride kicking off to celebrate the brilliant and diverse LGBTQIA+ community. From parties and marches to performances and festivities, the city will come alive with rainbow glory and love. Now, we’ve got another unmissable musical for you to put on your radar: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, which is strutting to the stage at Sydney’s most intimate musical theatre company, Hayes Theatre Co, this February.

Directed by Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Once, Godspell) along with musical director Victoria Falconer (Once, Lizzie, Godspell), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes turns a queer lens on a classic Broadway comedy. Starring Emily Havea (Dorothy) and Georgina Hopson (Lorelei) as the fierce, fabulous, and fashion-forward heroines, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes tells the story of the two smart young single women with a burning desire for experiences that aren’t supposed to be available to them within the laws and conventions of the 1920s. As for what happens next, you’ll have to get on board the luxury cruise liner, the Ile De France, to find out.

Featuring famously cheeky songs such as ‘Bye-Bye Baby’, ‘I’m Just a Little Girl From Little Rock’, and ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’, as immortalised by Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell in the 1953 film, the show promises a debaucherous night of musical theatre filled with music, glamour and one liners.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is presented by Hayes Theatre Co in association with Sydney WorldPride and kicks off on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with tickets starting from $75 per person


Find out more information here.

