Hairspray

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Sydney Lyric Theatre, Darling Harbour
  1. Hairspray Sydney cast 2023
    Photograph: Suppled/Hairspray
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Rhonda Birchmore, in character, sits on a table with four teenage boys surrounding her
    Photograph: Jeff Busby
    PreviousNext
    /2
Time Out says

You can't stop the beat! The Broadway production of this feel-good musical hits the Sydney stage

Sydney, we can hear the bells, and they bring good news – the nicest kids in town will be here when the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Hairspray opens in the Harbour City this February. 

Long-admired director Jack O’Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) lead a Broadway creative team, with Shane Jacobson (Kenny, Oddball, Guys and Dolls) fulfilling a lifelong dream by starring as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad. The role was originated by drag superstar Divine in John Waters' original cult 1988 film, before going on to be played by the legendary Harvey Fierstein on Broadway and by John Travolta in the 2007 film remake. 

Jacobson joins Aussie stars Todd McKenney and Rhonda Burchmore. After playing Corny Collins in the Melbourne run, Rob ‘Millsy’ Mills passed on the baton to Bobby Fox (Jersey Boys) for the Sydney leg.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, Hairspray tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad whose ultimate dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen.

Our Melbourne reviewer was singing Hairspray’s praises back in August, noting that the dancing in this production is “flawlessly executed and with a level of energy that was simultaneously infectious and tiring to watch”.

Hairspray plays at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February 5 to March 26, 2023. Get your tickets here

Want more? Check out all the big musicals coming to Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
hairspraymusical.com.au/
Address:
Sydney Lyric Theatre
The Star
Pirrama Rd
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Contact:
admin@sydneylyric.com.au
Price:
From $65

Dates and times

