Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Happy Meal

  • Theatre
  • Eternity Playhouse, Darlinghurst
Cast of Happy Meal
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Festival
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A joyful trans rom-com for the MySpace generation arrives at the Darlo

Today, spoiled by the multitude of digital portals at our fingertips, online communication is something most of us take for granted. But remember the bad old days of dial-up internet and chat rooms? 

Tabby Lamb’s warm, witty and thoroughly nostalgic new play is a queer love story that charts the transition from childhood to adulthood – and from one gender to another – via the technologies that accompanied those growing pains, from the Wild West of MSN chatrooms through to Gen Z’s digital drug of choice, TikTok. 

Starring trans actors Sam Crerar and Tommi Bryson, Happy Meal is a digital fantasy exploring an IRL story of self-discovery that has never been more relevant.

If you need any more convincing to burst your theatre bubble, this little ditty runs for a tight 60 minutes at Sydney's most inclusive theatre, Darlinghurst Theare Co's Eternity Playhouse. 

Happy Meal is part of the Sydney Festival program. It is showing for just one week, from January 17 to 22, and you can get your tickets here.

Want more? Check out Sydney Festival's best free and cheap events this year.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.darlinghursttheatre.com/happymeal
Address:
Eternity Playhouse
39 Burton Street
Sydney
2010
Price:
$62-$69

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!