Time Out says

Today, spoiled by the multitude of digital portals at our fingertips, online communication is something most of us take for granted. But remember the bad old days of dial-up internet and chat rooms?

Tabby Lamb’s warm, witty and thoroughly nostalgic new play is a queer love story that charts the transition from childhood to adulthood – and from one gender to another – via the technologies that accompanied those growing pains, from the Wild West of MSN chatrooms through to Gen Z’s digital drug of choice, TikTok.



Starring trans actors Sam Crerar and Tommi Bryson, Happy Meal is a digital fantasy exploring an IRL story of self-discovery that has never been more relevant.

If you need any more convincing to burst your theatre bubble, this little ditty runs for a tight 60 minutes at Sydney's most inclusive theatre, Darlinghurst Theare Co's Eternity Playhouse.

Happy Meal is part of the Sydney Festival program. It is showing for just one week, from January 17 to 22, and you can get your tickets here.