Expect mischievous mayhem as cabaret queen Reuben Kaye bedazzles Darlo's 2021 season

Darlinghurst Theatre Company is back with a bang, folks, after the year that (almost) wasn’t. Co-artistic director Amylia Harris jumped quickly to turn Darlinghurst's restaurant, Two Trout, into a fabulous pop-up cabaret spot for late-night revels in 2020. But it’s a genuine delight to see the theatre swinging back into business as usual. Well, more like the new normal, with the Darlo holding onto the thrill of those saucy lockdown evenings.

And who better to get the party started than the camp fantabulousness of Reuben Kaye? If saucy wit is your bag – and frankly, who doesn’t love a double entendre? – then clear your social schedule. Fresh off the back of five-star, award-laden runs at the Adelaide Fringe and Perth’s Fringe World, the razor-sharp cabaret queen will light up the Darlo from March 24-28, with four-piece band the Kaye Holes in tow.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to see this fabulous force of nature in full swing before, he's been decribed as “the evil love child of Liza Minnelli and Jim Carrey”. That should give you a great idea of what you’re in for. Expect a barrage of one-liners so incendiary you’ll be left smouldering in the aisles when all’s said and done.

Doors open 90 minutes before each show, so you can book into Two Trout for dinner.

Kaye is the product of “what happens when you tell your children they can be anything,” and we are so into that energy. It is a perfect fit for Darlo’s cracking 2021 line-up, which packs in everything from the return of musical gem A Chorus Line to body-positive festival Big Thick Energy. Expect bedazzling costumes, fierce makeup and a stage festooned by the sparkling remnants of a glitter cannon barrage. Kaye is the queer superhero we need right now.

