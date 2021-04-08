Surrender to the supernatural at Circular Quay as Darkfield summons this creepy immersive show

How hard can it be to sit in the dark for 20 minutes without freaking out? Well, multi-sensory installation crew Darkfield are back with a vengeance to prove it's plenty long enough to terrorise you deep in your shivering bones.

They have reappeared with a new take on massive hit Séance. Engulfed in a purpose-built blackout room, you'll be thrust into the midst of a demonic summoning. Our Melbourne reviewer Cass Knowlton would be the first to say she was very, very afraid: "I'm sitting in a pitch-black shipping container with my hands on a table in front of me and noise-cancelling headphones over my ears. The headphones are the only sensory input I have – for now, at least. And what they're telling me is pretty damn scary.

"Séance is an immersive sound experience created by Brits Glen Neath and David Rosenberg, in collaboration with Realscape Productions. It relies on psychology and our inclination towards superstition to alter guests’ perception of reality, all while never leaving the shipping container.

"But boy howdy, it sure feels like you are in a real séance. The host goes around to each guest in turn, asking if they are alone, asking if they are believers, and giving instructions. The soundscape is exquisitely precise – I could point with unerring accuracy to where in the room the host is at each moment, and I dread the time when he comes to ask me some hard questions.

"And of course, as is usually the case with séances in art, things don't go strictly to plan, and spirits don't stay contained in the places you'd hope. That's when things get really scary, and 20 minutes will feel like a lot more."

Manifesting in Circular Quay from April 8 until June 30, Realscape teamed up with City of Sydney and Property NSW to create a purpose-built space in Bay 43, which will one-up both the Melbourne shipping container experience and a previous iteration in Sydney way back in 2017. Tickets will disappear fast for this spooky ride, and you do not want to be left in the dark, trust us.

Realscape producer Amy Johnson says, “The production is white-knuckle-ride of a theatre performance, ideal for anyone who likes things that go bump in the night.”

