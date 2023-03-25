Time Out says

Coming to Griffin Theatre Company's snug Stables Theatre in association with Sydney WorldPride, Sex Magick is from the brilliant brain of playwright Nicholas Brown (Lighten Up). After a workplace indiscretion shatters his elite physiotherapy career in the rugby league, Ard Panicker ends up working at a metaphysical health spa giving rubdowns to well-intentioned white ladies in Bondi. When his father dies and he is overcome by seizures that cannot be explained by western medicine, he ends up on a spiritual journey to his homeland.

“So it's kind of this mystery genre story, but we're using that as the entry point into this really rich and fascinating conversation about queerness, Hinduism, and masculinity in Australian culture and in Indian culture,” says Griffin's artistic director Declan Greene.

“Nick [Brown] speaks about the play as an effort to, in a 2022 context, look at the pre-colonial history of the Hindu religion, which has a gender diversity – what you would, I guess, call queerness – built into its mythologies and deities. But that's something that got scrubbed or censored as part of the colonisation of the country… And it's going to be a six-hander, which also in the Stables is huge, it's going to be big and expansive and complex.”

