Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sex Magick

  • Theatre
  • SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst
Sex Magick_Griffin Theatre Co
Photograph: Griffin/Brett Boardman and Alphabet Studio
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Nicholas Brown's new play is a wildly funny exploration of queerness, masculinity, and South Asian-Australian identity

Coming to Griffin Theatre Company's snug Stables Theatre in association with Sydney WorldPrideSex Magick is from the brilliant brain of playwright Nicholas Brown (Lighten Up). After a workplace indiscretion shatters his elite physiotherapy career in the rugby league, Ard Panicker ends up working at a metaphysical health spa giving rubdowns to well-intentioned white ladies in Bondi. When his father dies and he is overcome by seizures that cannot be explained by western medicine, he ends up on a spiritual journey to his homeland. 

“So it's kind of this mystery genre story, but we're using that as the entry point into this really rich and fascinating conversation about queerness, Hinduism, and masculinity in Australian culture and in Indian culture,” says Griffin's artistic director Declan Greene. 

“Nick [Brown] speaks about the play as an effort to, in a 2022 context, look at the pre-colonial history of the Hindu religion, which has a gender diversity – what you would, I guess, call queerness – built into its mythologies and deities. But that's something that got scrubbed or censored as part of the colonisation of the country… And it's going to be a six-hander, which also in the Stables is huge, it's going to be big and expansive and complex.” 

Sex Magick plays from February 17 to March 25, 2023. Find out more and snap up your tickets here.

Griffin Theatre has plenty more magic in store, check out our wrap of the 2023 program

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!