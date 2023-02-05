Time Out says

This wickedly funny musical satire will have you wetting your pants with laughter

Sydney’s cosy home for musicals, the Hayes, is making a bold splash with its first show for 2023 in association with Heart Strings Theatre Co. Yep, we’re practically wetting ourselves with excitement for Urinetown The Musical.

Winner of three Tony Awards, this hilarious musical satire lampoons the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatisation of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics and musical theatre itself.

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough, and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

The creative team comprises director and producer Ylaria Rogers (Big Fish, Follies) with music direction by Matthew Reid (Oz Panto) and choreography by Hayes favourite Cameron Mitchell (Nice Work If You Can Get It, Catch Me If You Can).

Urinetown plays at the Hayes Theatre Co, Potts Point, from January 11 to February 5. Find out more and get your tickets here.

