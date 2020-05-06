Dinner and Doodles
Draw and dine on inventive, plant-based meals served at a livestreamed life drawing class
Thanks to the good folk at Dinner & Doodles, we can add 'slurp pasta' to the list of activtites we've been able to enjoy while taking part in an art class – and we couln't be more delighted about it. Plant-based protein brand Fable is challenging top chefs to create plant-based meals to serve with an online life drawing class hosted by Darlinghurst Life Drawing – and you're invited.
Sydney's edition will feature chefs from Salts Meats Cheese and Pasta Emilia to really whet your iso-cravings. Choose from Stefano De Blasi from Salts Meats Cheese's meat-free lasagne, with a luxe, vegan béchamel. Oherwise, there's a garlic and mushroom or a 'no-meat lover's' pizza on offer. You'll also get a bottle of Lisa McGuigan Shiraz thrown in. Otherwise, Simon Venning of Pasta Emilia is offering an organic besciamella and parmesan lasagna, or a potato gnocchi, both with a meat-free ragu. The lasagne will be followed by a tiramisu semifreddo, and the gnocchi by a vegan, coconut dessert.
With one hamper ($99), you'll get dinner for two people, plus a slab of chocolate from the dessert gurus at Pana Organic, a huge pack of Fable protein, and of course, art materials – a sketch pad and graphite pencils, for you and your art-partner of choice to work your magic while you tune into the livestreamed class.
Book online before Saturday, May 9 to get your spot – you can get drawing and dining on Saturday, May 16 at 7pm. Oh, and just pretend that pasta sauce stain is an avante garde experiment with recycled materials. It's fine.
