Two Aussies have set up an axe-throwing league in the Inner West and, as Time Out finds out, it’s not nearly as macho as it sounds

Everyone gets a bit stressed from time to time, the trick is knowing what to do with all of that frustration. You might just need to blow off a little steam.

Why not do it with an axe? Yes, an axe.

This warehouse set-up in St Peters attracts all sorts of people from hens and bucks parties to office outings. Established in 2015, this bright idea for letting off steam sprung a chain of six Maniax locations around Australia, and the empire only keeps growing.

Playing the game is easy. You pick your axe, aim it at the target and heave it with all your might.

“Everyone’s got a different style,” says Maniax co-owner Adam Schilling. “Some people are lobbers, some throw it hard, some soft…” They teach the same technique to everyone, says business partner Steve Thomas. “But everyone puts their own spin on it. Pardon the pun.”

“It’s all about finding your inner lumber Jack or Jill,” says Steve. Their top tip? “Follow through, then flick your wrist,” adds Adam.

Schilling and Thomas met as working airline pilots and have been mates since they shared a house in Adelaide. Steve came across the new sport while he was living in Canada. “We did it for my bucks party, and when I told Adam about it he was like ‘we need to set up in Australia.’” They pitched a target in Adam’s backyard in Coogee and “threw until the neighbours got upset”.

“The first insurance broker we approached laughed and told us we were crazy,” says Steve. They eventually got it over the line and the venue has a zero-tolerance policy on aggression, alcohol and thongs or heels. “We encourage people to get competitive, but not aggressive,” says Steve. “We have lots of requests for divorce parties. You can take it out on our targets.”

A few corporate groups have pinned buzzwords and company policies to the targets, but Maniax is not OK with pictures of people – for obvious reasons.

Working up a thirst? Maniax is licensed, so you can grab an ice cold craft beer or cider after your session. There’s also snacks and non-alcoholic drinks available, or you’re only a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk away from the restaurant strip of King Street in Newtown.

Remember to wear closed-toed shoes and of course, to have fun!