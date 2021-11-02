Re-unite with your fandom family at this long-awaited comic-comeback.

Oz Comic-Con has served proud tragics across all fandoms for close to a decade, building solid foundations within the local community by serving up the latest and greatest of all things pop culture.

Unfortunately, a hiatus on international travel and on-again-off-again lockdowns have hindered Comic-Con for almost two years. But now that Sydney’s open for business again, the team behind Oz Comic-Con is back with a beacon of hope for the pop culture community that would give the Bat-signal over Gotham City a run for its money.

Kicking off at Sydney Showground on December 4, Oz Comic-Con Homegrown will deliver all the epic elements that have made the globally-enjoyed event so successful in the past. However, this time there will be a focus on talent, exhibitors, and activations that are based in NSW. Visitors can expect to see guests from film and television (with photo and autograph meet-and-greets, naturally), comic artists and illustrators, and a show floor packed with content, which includes—but isn’t limited to—industry talks and panels, free-play gaming opportunities, workshops, and exclusive merchandising.

For their gaming zone, Oz Comic-Con has also partnered with the Australasian Esports League (AEL), offering a variety of opportunities for avid gamers to battle it out against their friends and community members. Alongside this, we’ll see the return of staple events such as Cosplay Central and Artist Alley, Tabletop Gaming, and more.

So, whether you’re an Earper, a Jedi, or a Warlock, this fully immersive and all-ages event is the perfect opportunity to connect with your fellow fandom family after far too long apart.

Single-day tickets for Oz Comic-Con Homegrown can be purchased at the event website. Entry is just $33.50, with full weekend passes for $55.50.

The Oz Comic-Con takes place December 5-6, 2021 at the Sydney Showgrounds.