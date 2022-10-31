Time Out says

This six-week culture festival is going down in an abandoned movie theatre in Chinatown

A six-week-long music and art festival is coming to an abandoned cinema in Haymarket, transforming this storied venue into Sydney's newest entertainment hub.

This massive party is all about reinvigorating Sydney’s hidden corners and bringing brand-new, shiny life into our underground music and arts scene that has spent far too long on the backburner.

Whether it be a wild underground sexuality and body positivity party courtesy of ‘Leak Your Own Show us Ya Tips’, live music performances by the likes of Alex Lahey and Nai Palm, a ‘raunchy’ cabaret show with an accompanying full live house band, pop-up Yum Cha, record nights, or Arthouse movie showings accompanied by natural wines from P & V and noodles from Biang Biang, this wild, late night, brazenly bold celebration of subcultures and amazing food has something for everyone.

Held in Haymarket’s long-abandoned Harbour City Twin Cinema, Pleasure Playhouse is all about showcasing what exists, with the dusty old Chinese movie theatre set to get a revamp after 15 very dormant years. The venue will be transformed into a dystopian wonderland that links the venue’s old roots with a new, technological future.

On top of celebrating the past, this party is also all about boogieing into the present, with the festival linking up with many of Haymarket’s restaurants to bring epic local eats into the space, as well as showcasing top-shelf grog from Sydney-based booze masters. You can expect to sample the wares of P&V Merchants, Mike Bennie when it comes to an expansive natural wine offering, as well as Archie Rose Distilling Co supplying its much-loved gin.

The Pleasure Playhouse will open its doors on Thursday, September 22nd, with the party set to go on until Monday, October 31. The festival is also geared to these cash-strapped times we're living in, with many of these sweet events either free or costing no more than $30.

Tickets for the individual events (of which there are many) are on sale from September 8, and can be purchased by clicking right here.