Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right 18 ways to beat the winter blues in Sydney
Duke of Clarence fireplace
Photograph: Anna Kucera/Time Out

18 ways to beat the winter blues in Sydney

Crawl out from under that doona! It might be chilly outside, but if you know where to look, this city can still be a winter wonderland

By Maxim Boon
Advertising

Sydney is the city of sand, sea and sun, a place where life is best lived alfresco while the mercury soars. And right now, baby – it's cold outside, but don't let that get you down. Banish those winter blues with these fun-filled ways to make the most of the colder months in Sydney.

Feeling in need of a holiday? Check out these awesome winter getaways in NSW or discover more of the state from behind the wheel on one of the best road trips.

The best things to do in Sydney in winter

Fireplace at Royal Cricketers Arms
Fireplace at Royal Cricketers Arms
Photograph: Mark Lane

1. Cosy up beside a pub fireplace

A trip to the pub is a perennial pleasure in Sydney, but while a beer garden or rooftop may be the place to enjoy the summer sun, a plush seat by the fireside is where you want to be come winter. These Sydney pubs with fireplaces are the perfect spots to while away a chilly afternoon with mates, and many of them also serve wonderfully warming mulled wine, for when you really need to get Jack Frost off your back.

Hot chocolate at Cremeria De Luca
Hot chocolate at Cremeria De Luca
Photograph: Anna Kucera

2. Wrap your mitts around a mug of hot chocolate

Like heat? Like chocolate? Well lucky you – Sydney has plenty of rich, creamy, velvety smooth cocoas and hot chocolates for you to sample. To help you choose, we've gone ahead and slurped our way through litres of the good stuff to cherry-pick the 11 best Sydney has to offer. From the thick and decadent, to the sweet and satisfying, these truly are the top of the hot choc pops. 

Advertising
Macquarie Ice Rink
Macquarie Ice Rink
Photograph: Supplied

3. Go ice skating

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, as the saying goes, so when the temperature plummets outside, why not lean into the freeze with a spot of skating? Taking to the ice is perfect for a romantic first date, a family day out or even just a casual hang-out with friends, and it can be quite the workout, so don't expect to feel cold for too long. Sydney has three indoor rinks currently open, but with capacities capped, booking in advance is essential. 

Inside exhibition at Japan Supernatural at Art Gallery of NSW
Inside exhibition at Japan Supernatural at Art Gallery of NSW
Photograph: AGNSW/Jenni Carter

4. Go gallery hopping

Sydneysiders are spoilt for choice when it comes to art galleries. Some of the finest institutions in the country can be found here, and there are also a number of specialist and independent galleries around the city for those in search for rarer works. You can easily while away a day – or several, in fact – perusing masterpieces in wonderfully comfortable, climate-controlled exhibition halls. 

Advertising
Great Alpine Road
Great Alpine Road
Photograph: Visit Victoria

5. Hit the road on a scenic drive

Get in gear, crank up the heating and take to the open road for a few pleasant hours behind the wheel. There are some simply breathtaking drives not far from the city and the rural areas on Sydney's fringes are just as beautiful during the colder months as they are in summer. Or, why not make a day of it by going on one of these wonderful day trips, less than a two-hour drive from the city?

Magic City Rock Gym
Magic City Rock Gym
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/yns plt

6. Clamber up an indoor rock wall

Another way to stay active this winter is indoor rock climbing – it's a challenging yet fun way to burn those arm and core muscles with a killer workout. Brave the ropes at Sydney Indoor Rock Climbing Gym which has courses to suit all levels of experience, including for seasoned climbers, bouldering 4.5m high walls.

Advertising
Bouddi National Park
Bouddi National Park
Photograph: Central Coast Tourism

7. Explore a national park

One of Sydney's most remarkable qualities is that you can escape the city and be surrounded by unspoiled nature with barely a hint of civilisation to be seen in under an hour. There are seven easily accessible national parks on Sydney's fringes to explore, so lace up those hiking boots, throw on a scarf or two, and discover the gum-lined bushwalks, coastal heaths and blissfully deserted beaches that are waiting for you.

Humpback whale breaching Kiama
Humpback whale breaching Kiama
Photograph: Lachlan Hall

8. Take to the water for some whale watching

June and July are the peak months of the whale watching season in Sydney. You can see spectacular displays, with breaches, fin and tail slaps, and close-quarters encounters on just about any journey beyond the Sydney Harbour's heads during this time. There are plenty of whale watching tours on offer in Sydney, but there are also lots of easily accessible areas along the coast that are ideal for land-lubbers hoping to catch a glimpse or two of Moby Dick. 

Advertising
Balmain Bath House
Balmain Bath House
Photograph: Supplied

9. Pamper yourself at a sauna or spa

Winter isn't just rough on your mood – the colder weather can play havoc with our complexion too. But worry not, it's easy to give your skin a well-deserved glow-up with a restorative trip to one of Sydney's best spas and saunas. Stimulate your tired joints in a hot and bubbly heated spa bath, banish those winter blemishes with a soothing facial, and ease your SAD stress with a relaxing massage. Go on, treat yo' self!

Friends skiing at Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains.
Friends skiing at Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains.
Photograph: Brett Hemmings/Destination NSW

10. Hit the snow-capped slopes

If you're prepared to embrace the cold, a trip to the Snow on NSW's southern border is a wintertime must, and luckily, every snowfield in the state will be open for business from June 22. Not so slick on the slopes? No problem. Go cross-country instead by braving Tredbo's 5km Village Trail. Keep your eye out for flare running on Saturday nights, snowshoeing tours, tobogganing and snow tubing. Tune in to the weather reports for snowfall updates so you can visit during the best powdery times.

Advertising
People listening to a person playing guitar on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
People listening to a person playing guitar on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Photograph: Ben Cirulis

11. Go on a twilight BridgeClimb

There’s nothing like feasting your eyes on the Sydney Harbour as the winter sun dances off its lapping waters. The BridgeClimb twilight sessions run every day around sunset and often include live performances to create a romantic atmosphere. It’s ideal to book a twilight climb during the colder months as the sun is lower in the sky making the sunsets extra spectacular. Plus, the number of tourists in Sydney is at an all-time low presently, so the climb should be less crowded.

Food at Pappas Stew
Food at Pappas Stew
Photograph: Anna Kucera

12. Brave the heat of Sydney's spiciest dishes

Sydney's food scene is a melting pot of multi-cultural fare, with many of the world cuisines the city has in abundance catering to those chilli-holics among us. If you feel you've got the stomach to take on the challenge, we've selected the five spiciest plates in Sydney, but be warned, these firey dishes aren't for the faint-hearted. You have been warned.

Advertising
Generic Orange
Generic Orange
Photograph: Nathan Rupert

13. Go citrus fruit picking

Tis the season for citrus, and we’ve got a list of the best places to pick the ripest fruits this winter. For mandarins, look no further than Watkins Family Farm, just a one hour drive from Sydney. Ford’s Farm is also a great spot for mandarins along with limes, lemons and cumquats. If you can’t help but crave summer fruits, Berrylicious Berries grows their fruits in greenhouses, meaning you can indulge in delicious strawberries just before the dead of winter.

People doing a yoga class
People doing a yoga class
Photograph: Supplied

14. Sweat it out at hot yoga

The winter cold will be a distant memory when you turn up the temp with fiery vinyasa at your nearest hot yoga studio. Stretch your muscles in the toasty rooms at Bikram Yoga Darlinghurst, which reopens from June 20. Or why not hone your practice at BodyMindLife Yoga, which has venues across Sydney and is also currently doing livestreams so you can take part at home. Wherever you choose to vist, you’ll be guaranteed to warm up your muscles and nourish your soul. Ommm...

Advertising
Hermitage Foreshore Walk
Hermitage Foreshore Walk
Photograph: Katje Ford

15. Embark on a bracing walk

There are bracing innercity bushwalks, picturesque coastal paths and gentle parkland strolls to be found all over Sydney. So no matter your fitness level, how far you're prepared to travel, or how much time you have to spare, there's a walk to suit your needs. We've racked up steps in the thousands to rank and rate the best walks in the city, so rug-up and get out there.

Connections exhibition at Nicholson Museum
Connections exhibition at Nicholson Museum
Photograph: Supplied

16. Visit a museum or a zoo

Calling all culture vultures – there are numerous horizon-expanding museums in Sydney for you to explore. Whether you're excited by the natural world, science and engineering, exotic cultures or historical intrigue, there's an exhibition at one of the city's fine institutions to put a spring in your synapses. If your interests are piqued by more idiosyncratic topics, there are several unusual museums you can visit in Sydney, and should you be in the mood to take a walk on the wild side, the city's many animal attractions are amongst the world's best.

Advertising
Generic drive in cinema image
Generic drive in cinema image
Photograph: Thomas Hawk/Flickr

17. Roll up to a drive-in cinema

While our regular picture palaces must remain shuttered for the time being, that shouldn't mean you miss out on a movie night. Drive-in cinemas are emerging as the perfect stopgap solution and there are several options in Sydney. If you're after a retro experience from the drive-in's heyday in 1950's America, the Sky Line Drive-in in Blacktown, with its Grease-esque diner, has all the nostalgia you're searching for. Alternatively, try the new kid on the drive-in block. Mov'in Car Drive-in has just popped up in the Entertainment Quarter, until the end of June.

Axes in wood at Maniax
Axes in wood at Maniax
Photograph: Anna Kucera

18. Vent your angst with some axe throwing

Look, we've all been there: you're wound up, you're full of frustration and stress, so naturally, you pick up a hatchet and hurl it as hard as you can. Tale as old as time. Well, while that may once have been considered "dangerous" or "illegal" – jeez, nanny state, amiright? – you can now hurl razor-sharp axes with total impunity, just so long as you're throwing them in the direction of a wooden target. The brave souls at Maniax will let you chuck a few axes around to your heart's content for a small fee, and you can even enjoy some pizza and beers while you do it.

Find Sydney's best tours

Tick these off your bucket list

Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising