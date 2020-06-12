18 ways to beat the winter blues in Sydney

Crawl out from under that doona! It might be chilly outside, but if you know where to look, this city can still be a winter wonderland

Sydney is the city of sand, sea and sun, a place where life is best lived alfresco while the mercury soars. And right now, baby – it's cold outside, but don't let that get you down. Banish those winter blues with these fun-filled ways to make the most of the colder months in Sydney.

