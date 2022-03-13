Around Alexandria

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!
Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!
We know this city. Do you?
We uncover the best of the city and put it all in an email for you
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?
By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.
Love the mag?
Our newsletter hand-delivers the best bits to your inbox. Sign up to unlock our digital magazines and also receive the latest news, events, offers and partner promotions.
Get us in your inbox
An email you’ll actually love
[title]
Follow us
About us
Contact us
Time Out products