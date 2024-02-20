Sydney
Robertson

Robertson
Sydney
2577

Robertson Potato Festival

Carb lovers, mark your calendars. The Robertson Potato Festival is coming back to the Southern Highlands for two days of potato-fuelled fun. Popping up at Robertson Showground in the idyllic Southern Highlands (under two hours drive from Sydney), the event will run from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 – with a line-up of potato-centric activities and food stalls that make the versatile vegetable sing. The festival is held in Robertson to celebrate the town’s impressive potato harvest – with one particular Robertson-based potato farm (Hill Family Farm) responsible for producing six different varieties of spuds. As an ode to the potato, activities at the festival will include competitive potato peeling, a spud and spoon race, and sack races. Visitors can also expect live music, cooking demonstrations, potato product stall holders and (naturally) a whole heap of tasty, starchy food. Early bird tickets start from $25, and you can snap them up over here. RECOMMENDED:This garden party-style festival is coming to the Southern Highlands in March These are the best hot chips in Sydney, as voted by youWant to stock up on fresh spuds in Sydney? These are the best markets in the city

