The best places to visit in New Zealand
Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned Antipodean pro, we've got you covered with our New Zealand hit list.
A certain mythic aura precedes New Zealand, or Aotearoa, thanks to its function as the lush backdrop of many magical, pop-culture otherworlds: the valleys of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Bilbo's home in The Hobbit, the caves of the Chronicles of Narnia the mountainous backdrop of Wolverine.
While its soaring peaks, glistening lakes and remote highways have graced many a movie screen, there's nothing quite like wandering around New Zealand with your own two feet – not to mention tasting and drinking your way through its highlights. We've got your back – here are the top places you absolutely have visited on your trip to the North and South islands of New Zealand.
Recommended: The most luxe accomodation to rent near Sydney.
The best places to visit in New Zealand
Queenstown
Recommended for the thrill-seeker
In a country credited with discovering the gravity-defying art of zorbing, Queenstown is the town to launch yourself off all kinds of precipices. In this picturesque, South Island gem, you can roll your tush down a grassy hill in a giant plastic ball (the aforementioned zorbing), race down the Queenstown Luge, or try paragliding, hiking and rafting your way through the valleys and mountains nearby. If you see a line snaking around the block in the town centre, you'll know you're close to Fergburger, the most famous burger joint in the country – but its dessert-centric side-hustle, Mrs Ferg, is even better.
When you've had enough thrill-rides for a lifetime, steer your hire car down the winding Gibbston Highway to stop in at the vineyards dotting the road between Queenstown and Arrowtown and beyond. Our top picks? Architectural beauty Amisfield, for its sweeping views and light pinot noirs, and Chard Farm for a Tuscan-inspired villa backdrop to your pleasantly tispy post-wine tasting stroll around the vineyard.
Rotorua
Recommended for the nature-lover
Set in the Bay of Plenty region, the city of Rotorua is about as mythical as they come. It's ringed by geysers and hot pools, thanks to the caldera of geothermal activity it sits on – you can sniff the sulphuric smell in the air from a mile off. Explore the bubbling activity of the region's surrounds – the striking Pohutu Geyser goes off multiple times a day, and the Whakarewarewa area which it sits in is home to the Tuhourangi Ngati Wahiao people.
Make sure to stop off at Te Wairoa, or the 'Buried Village'. It's a ghost town that was lost after the volcanic eruption of Mount Tarawera in 1886: the ash-covered ruins are a marvel. When you're ready to relax, head to Polynesian Spa, where geothermal hot mineral waters are sourced from two natural springs, and work wonders on tired muscles, aches and pains.
Lake Wanaka
Recommended for the sleepy town lover
Keep going on your way from Queenstown to discover Lake Wanaka, Tekapo and the quirky bakeries and general stores dotted along your way. Once you're there, immerse yourself in the quaint, village vibes of the town.
Stop in for a bite at Big Fig, the café bringing a little Middle Eastern flair to the lakeside idyll. Want an honest pub meal? Try the Hotel Cardrona, named for the valley swopping between Wanaka and Queenstown. Mushy peas, warm, venison pies and grilled blue cod pulled from the lake: just what the doctor ordered after a day exploring the natural bountry of Wanaka. Plus, the hotel's gorgeous, heritage façade will stoke the envy of everyone partaking in your holiday by way of the 'gram.
Auckland
Recommended for city-slickers
Auckland is the country's biggest city and often mistaken for its capital: usually a sign that a place is worth a stop-off. The Sky Tower, which you should be able to spot from a good way off, is the landmark building in the city – and you can even Sky Jump 192 metres off the side of it (with a guiding line, of course).
Hungry? This city is filthy with places to break your fast or sip on a single-origin brew. Odettes in the CBD makes some of the city's best brekkie, while Ortolana in Britomart is setting the standard of farm-to-table eating in NZ. Plus, the Coast to Coast Trail gives you sweeping views around the city – make sure to to visit One Tree Hill as part of your walk (no, not that One Tree Hill – this one was the site of an old Maori fortress).
Milford Sound
Recommended for adventure-cravers
The hike between Lake Te Anau and Milford Sound has been dubbed 'the world's finest walk' – it'll take you four awe-struck days. But there are other ways to reach this fjord as well, including by bus or coach, driving yourself (the roads are windy, be warned), or by taking a scenic helicopter flight – for the full, bird's-eye view.
Though many visitors choose to make a day trip out of Milford Sound, you can linger a little longer if you like. Rest your head at one of the chalets at Milford Sound Lodge, which jut out over the Cleddau River so you can gaze at the inky-black waters that are hundreds of metres deep.
Wellington
Recommended for the history fanatic
Want to learn about the treads of New Zealand's rich history? Learn about Maori culture pre-colonisation, the Treaty of Waitangi, and the skeleton of the famous racehorse, Phar Lap at Te Papa, the national museum. Nearby is Crumpet – you should be able to glean its main offering by its denomination – but at night, it moves away from pillowy crumpets and brewing some of the city's best coffee, to become a buzzy cocktail bar. If drinks are what you're after, stop by the Library, which pairs old tomes with serious drinks: there's a duck fat Sazerac which combines cognac, spiced honey liqueur, Peychaud’s Bitters with, yes, duck-fat-infused whiskey.
More into natural history and sustainable futures? Check out urban wilderness initiative Zealandia, which has a 500-year conservation plan that involves keeping out predators and introduced species so that native bird, reptile and amphibian inhabitants can thrive.
Christchurch
Recommended for the culture vulture
Once synonymous with gardens, green parks and a meandering easy pace – Christchurch is still rebuilding from a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that took the lives of nearly 200 people and destroyed over half the buildings in the city centre in 2011 (we recommend checking out Quake City museum to better understand it).
But what a vibrant rebuild it's been. Now, the city is still green and beautiful but a steely resilience, resourcefulness and creativity permeate it. Check out the ziplining and mountain biking trails at the Christchurch Adventure Park – or sidle down Regent Street for a slower pace on your vacay. It's a pedestrian area built in the Spanish Mission architectural style. Grab a double scoop at Rollicking Gelato on New Regent (just try to resist a selfie with its gorilla-on-park-bench statue), and see a play at the Isaac Theatre.
The best winter getaways from Sydney
With the colder months upon us, it's time to venture out of the big smoke in search of glorious winter sunshine, or succumb to the chill and embrace some brisk, mountain air – if only to ski right back down again.