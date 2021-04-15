The best places to visit in New Zealand

Recommended for the nature-lover

Set in the Bay of Plenty region, the city of Rotorua is about as mythical as they come. It's ringed by geysers and hot pools, thanks to the caldera of geothermal activity it sits on – you can sniff the sulphuric smell in the air from a mile off. Explore the bubbling activity of the region's surrounds – the striking Pohutu Geyser goes off multiple times a day, and the Whakarewarewa area which it sits in is home to the Tuhourangi Ngati Wahiao people.

Make sure to stop off at Te Wairoa, or the 'Buried Village'. It's a ghost town that was lost after the volcanic eruption of Mount Tarawera in 1886: the ash-covered ruins are a marvel. When you're ready to relax, head to Polynesian Spa, where geothermal hot mineral waters are sourced from two natural springs, and work wonders on tired muscles, aches and pains.