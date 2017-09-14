Diego Cirulli: The Thickness of Silence

Art 104Galerie , Ikejiri-Ohashi Saturday October 7 2017 - Sunday December 10 2017 Free
Add review
0 Love It
Save it
Diego Cirulli「The Thickness of Silence」
1/3
Diego Cirulli「The Thickness of Silence」
2/3
Diego Cirulli「The Thickness of Silence」
3/3

Argentina-born Diego Cirulli's debut exhibition in Japan showcases this multi-talented artist's socially conscious work, which zooms in on issues of inequality, childhood, gender and political conflict. Also a stage producer at the Teatro Colón opera house in Buenos Aires, Cirulli presents around 25 paintings alongside drawings, sculptures and a virtual reality-incorporating installation. 

Posted:

Venue name: 104Galerie
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Meguro Heights 104, 3-22-1 Aobadai, Meguro-ku
Tokyo

Opening hours: 11am-8pm / closed Wed
Transport: Nakameguro Station (Hibiya, Tokyu Toyoko lines); Ikejiri-Ohashi Station (Tokyu Denentoshi line)
    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

    • Free

      12noon-8pm

  • Show more