Diego Cirulli「The Thickness of Silence」

Argentina-born Diego Cirulli's debut exhibition in Japan showcases this multi-talented artist's socially conscious work, which zooms in on issues of inequality, childhood, gender and political conflict. Also a stage producer at the Teatro Colón opera house in Buenos Aires, Cirulli presents around 25 paintings alongside drawings, sculptures and a virtual reality-incorporating installation.
|Venue name:
|104Galerie
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Meguro Heights 104, 3-22-1 Aobadai, Meguro-ku
Tokyo
|Opening hours:
|11am-8pm / closed Wed
|Transport:
|Nakameguro Station (Hibiya, Tokyu Toyoko lines); Ikejiri-Ohashi Station (Tokyu Denentoshi line)
