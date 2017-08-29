All the ways you can—and should—help Hurricane Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas residents with massive amounts of rain this past weekend and, unfortunately, the weather nightmare hasn't stopped yet. Causing a ton of damage and floods while leaving thousands of people stranded without food or shelter, the storm is set to move towards Louisiana in the upcoming days.

Texans need our thoughts and prayers more than ever. Here are all the ways you can help the victims:

1. Donate to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

2. Airbnb is waving all service fees for those affected by Harvey checking in between August 23 and September 25, 2017. The company is asking for financial donations and seeking out people willing to offer temporary housing to those looking for shelter. Click here to help.

3. The Texas Diaper Bank is accepting donations to provide diapers and baby essentials to families with kids.

4. Donate to local food banks, including the Food Bank of Corpus Christi, Feeding Texas, the Houston Food Bank and the Galveston County Food Bank.

5. The Red Cross is accepting donations online and by texting HARVEY to 90999 ($10 donation).

6. Donate to the Salvation Army to help provide long-term assistance to those affected by the hurricane.

7. Heart to Heart International is accepting donations.

8. Help the homeless population by donating to the Coalition for the Homeless.

9. Animal shelters are taking in stranded and displaced pets. Donate to Dallas Animal Services, the SPCA of Texas, the San Antonio Humane Society and Austin Pets Alive!, among others.

10. Starbucks stores across the country are accepting donations to the American Red Cross.

11. United Airlines set up a CrowdRise page that allows you to donate to a variety of different organizations.

12. Donate to the United Way of Houston relief fund and choose the exact county you want to help.

13. Check out the GoFundMe Hurricane Harvey Relief page and select the fundraisers you wish to be a part of.