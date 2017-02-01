  • Blog
Chocolate-covered ice cream slices are now a thing, courtesy of Ben & Jerry

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 6:04pm

Photograph: Ben & Jerry's

Today is just killing it with the good news. Following a pregnancy revelation, book announcements and updates about a binge-worthy podcast, Ben & Jerry's will start selling individually wrapped ice cream slices... covered in chocolate.

The Pint Slices—that's what they're officially called—are designed to be eaten on the go and will hit a frozen food section near you this month—along with the recently announced new bourbon ice cream flavor that the company is launching. 

A very important note: The well-designed packaging allows sweets lovers to tear open each delicacy in a way that will prevent melted ice cream and chocolate to get your hands all sticky. Another point for you, Ben & Jerry's.

Ben & Jerry's Pint Slices

Photograph: Ben & Jerry's

 

The three-count packages will cost you the same as a normal pint and come in four different flavors. Here is the official description for each one:

Americone Dream Pint Slices: Vanilla ice cream bars with caramel swirls and fudge covered waffle cone pieces, covered in dark chocolatey coating with waffle cone pieces.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices: Vanilla ice cream bars with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge flakes, covered in a dark chocolatey coating. These will also be sold individually at convenience stores across the country.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices: Chocolate ice cream bars with fudge brownies, covered in a dark chocolatey coating.

Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices: Peanut butter ice cream bars with peanut butter cups, covered in a dark chocolatey coating.

Dear 2017, keep it coming please.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 230 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

