Chocolate-covered ice cream slices are now a thing, courtesy of Ben & Jerry

Today is just killing it with the good news. Following a pregnancy revelation, book announcements and updates about a binge-worthy podcast, Ben & Jerry's will start selling individually wrapped ice cream slices... covered in chocolate.

The Pint Slices—that's what they're officially called—are designed to be eaten on the go and will hit a frozen food section near you this month—along with the recently announced new bourbon ice cream flavor that the company is launching.

A very important note: The well-designed packaging allows sweets lovers to tear open each delicacy in a way that will prevent melted ice cream and chocolate to get your hands all sticky. Another point for you, Ben & Jerry's.

Photograph: Ben & Jerry's

The three-count packages will cost you the same as a normal pint and come in four different flavors. Here is the official description for each one:

Americone Dream Pint Slices: Vanilla ice cream bars with caramel swirls and fudge covered waffle cone pieces, covered in dark chocolatey coating with waffle cone pieces.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices: Vanilla ice cream bars with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge flakes, covered in a dark chocolatey coating. These will also be sold individually at convenience stores across the country.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices: Chocolate ice cream bars with fudge brownies, covered in a dark chocolatey coating.

Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices: Peanut butter ice cream bars with peanut butter cups, covered in a dark chocolatey coating.

Dear 2017, keep it coming please.