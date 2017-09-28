Here are the very best colleges in the whole country—and how much they each cost

The Wall Street Journal and the Times Higher Education just released their annual comparative assessment of the country's 1,000 universities and colleges. The College Rankings 2017 data "is designed to give students and their families the information they need to choose where to study."

Using 14 individual performance indicators to come up with the most sophisticated and helpful results, the ranking seeks to answer a variety of questions that upcoming freshmen and their families are naturally plagued by. From classroom size to campus community life and, of course, the likeliness to be able to pay off loans and get a decent job upon graduation, the study touches upon all aspects of the college going experience.

Here are the 20 best colleges in the country, according to the study, and how much they each cost per year (tuition and fees):

1. Stanford University in California ($44,757)

2. Harvard University in Massachusetts ($43,938)

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Massachusetts ($45,016)

4. University of Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania ($47,668)

5. Columbia University in New York($51,008)

6. Yale University in Connecticut ($45,800)

7. Duke University in North Carolina ($47,243)

8. Cornell University in New York ($47,286)

9. Princeton University in New Jersey ($41,820)

10. Northwestern University in Illinois ($47,251)

11. Washington University in Missouri ($46,467)

12. California Institute of Technology in California ($43,362)

13. Johns Hopkins University in Maryland ($47,060)

14. University of Chicago in Illinois ($48,252)

15. Dartmouth College in New Hampshire ($48,108)

16. Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania ($49,022)

17. University of Southern California in CAifornia ($48,280)

18. Emory University in Georgia ($45,008)

19. Brown University in Rhode Island ($47,434)

20. Vanderbilt University in Tennessee ($43,838)

Check out the full ranking right here.