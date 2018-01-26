The world is now two minutes closer to apocalyptic doom

According to the Doomsday Clock—the man-made symbol set to indicate humanity's proximity to the end of times, courtesy of human-made catastrophes—we are now two minutes closer to Armageddon.

Created by the Chicago Atomic Scientists, a group of international researchers, after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Doomsday Clock basically measures the chances of a global catastrophe ("midnight") by calculating how many minutes close to midnight we are.

Just yesterday, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the clock closer to midnight. "In 2017, world leaders failed to respond effectively to the looming threats of nuclear war and climate change, making the world security situation more dangerous than it was a year ago—and as dangerous as it has been since World War II," reads the official statement by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

During the official news conference, the experts repeatedly mentioned U.S. President Donald Trump's worldview as a major motive behind the time change. According to the experts, President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and constant talk about nuclear war increase the chances of global disaster.

The last time we were this close to the end of times was back in 1953, during the Cold War. The farthest we've ever been to the symbolic "midnight" was just as the Cold War ended in 1991—we were then 17 minutes away from the end of it all.

I mean... We're all going to die anyway, right?