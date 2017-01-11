21 amazing pictures of Dubrovnik under snow

Croatia has been experiencing a chilly bout of weather recently. Unusually, residents in the sea-facing Dubrovnik woke up to find their city covered in a blanket of snow this morning. Temperatures dropped to – 5 degrees overnight, as the snow fell continuously. The last time it snowed in Dubrovnik was 8 years ago.
The snow has resulted in some incredible photos of the picturesque town. Here's our pick of the best.
RECOMMENDED: Our guide to Croatia in winter.
