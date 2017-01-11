  • Blog
21 amazing pictures of Dubrovnik under snow

By Justin McDonnell Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 5:19pm

Marija Gaura/ Instagram

Croatia has been experiencing a chilly bout of weather recently. Unusually, residents in the sea-facing Dubrovnik woke up to find their city covered in a blanket of snow this morning. Temperatures dropped to – 5 degrees overnight, as the snow fell continuously. The last time it snowed in Dubrovnik was 8 years ago.

The snow has resulted in some incredible photos of the picturesque town. Here's our pick of the best.

Our guide to Croatia in winter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Justin McDonnell

Justin is the editor of Time Out Croatia. Follow him @justinmcdonnel.

For any feedback or for more information email

