LGBT party attacked with teargas at Zagreb's Super Super club

A themed LGBT night at Super Super club was thrown into chaos yesterday as teargas was fired at party-goers in a homophobic attack, as reported by Vecernji.

After the tear gas was fired, visitors tried to smash windows for air, and two were injured trying to leave the club. Police and ambulances arrived quickly to the scene.

This attack is part of a dramatic increase in hate crimes in Zagreb. SDP's Bojan Glavašević announced a press conference today to address the issue.