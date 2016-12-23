Michael Kiwanuka confirmed for INmusic 2017

British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has been confirmed as a headliner for INmusic 2017. Delicately soulful Kiwanuka, most definitely in hock to Bill Withers and Al Green, topped the BBC's Sound of 2012 list and picked up a Mercury nomination for his debut album.

One of the most popular rock festivals in the region, INmusic has put Zagreb definitively on the music map. Each year organisers coax the best modern rock bands, cult heroes and world musicians to Lake Jarun, a beautiful venue on the outskirts of the capital.

Michael Kiwanuka joins Arcade Fire and Alt-J as confirmed acts for 2017. The full-line up is yet to be announced, but previous years have included a great crop of headliners, including PJ Harvey, Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, Placebo and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Early bird tickets are between €27-€40, ensuring InMusic remains one of the best-value events in Europe. Tickets are available here.