January issue of Time Out KL: Best workshops and classes + Guide to Indian sweets + Healthy Malaysian dishes

Happy New Year! Making New Year’s resolutions is a vicious cycle. Chances are, you’ll make a huge promise to yourself that you’ll probably end up breaking. So start small instead, pick up one new skill and see if you like it enough to turn it into a habit. It’s time to level up.

This month, we have a series of workshops for you to choose from – whether it’s calligraphy, pottery making or cooking, we’ve got you covered. Or, go try out one of the new fitness trends and see if it’s your thing.

Eating clean doesn’t mean you should suddenly go cold turkey on your current eating habits. Ease into it by first enjoying the healthy versions of nasi lemak, chicken rice, rendang and more – yes, they exist.

If you need a crash course on Indian sweets, we’ve compiled a stunning mithai spread with the complete lowdown on where to get them.

In Shopping & Style, we test out which drugstore hair clays hold up best for a natural look.

In Travel, we explore Hawaii and its collection of islands and volcanoes, from Oahu’s Diamond Head to the Mauna Kea.



Get the January 2017 issue now, RM6.90 in bookstores and newsstands, or sign up for a subscription. Find out how you can get a free digital copy on the digital editions page.