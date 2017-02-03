A boozy sweet shop has opened in Covent Garden

Killing two New Year's resolutions with one delicious stone, a new sweet shop selling boozy confectionary has opened in London – and it looks amazing. Look, it's February now – who cares if you vowed to give up booze and sugar?

SugarSin has just opened at 1 Russell Street in Covent Garden, where they're selling gourmet 'cocktail gummies' including prosecco and cuba libre flavours. SugarSin's massive pick 'n' mix selection contains over 130 carefully sourced sweet treats from all over Europe.



If you're a healthy eater, don't stress – SugarSin has got you covered too, with all natural, dairy free, gluten free, gelatine free, no palm oil, vegetarian and vegan options.

SugarSin's own handmade range includes old favourites like sea salt fudge, juicy strawberry lollies and elegant cocoa dusted chocolate almonds.

It's time to get that 'kid in a sweet shop' feeling all over again – but with a boozy grown-up twist.

See inside the sweet shop: