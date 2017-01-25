A selfie exhibition is coming to London – and your face could be in it

Fed up of #selfies clogging up your Instagram feed? Look away now, because the Saatchi Gallery is planning a selfie exhibition. Yes, really. 'From Selfie to Self-Expression' will explore the history of the selfie with artwork ranging from Van Gogh and Rembrandt to Tracey Emin and Gavin Turk, as well as interactive, digital and user-generated content.

If you think you've got a strong selfie game, your face could even feature in the show. The Saatchi Gallery is calling on artists, photographers and selfie-enthusiasts to enter their selfies into a competition to have their work showcased in the exhibition. Say cheese!

Submissions are now open and the winner of the Saatchi selfie competition will be announced at the show’s launch in London on March 30. Submit your entry here.

Here are some photos from the exhibition.

Saatchi Gallery

Tracey Emin

© Harrison Family



