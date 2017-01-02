Beard trims, Indian small plates and David Bowie photos: it's LondOnTheInside tips for January

Our mates at LondOntheInside have rounded up five things they’re pretty damn excited about this month.

1. Run For Your Bun, Covent Garden, Jan 11-13

We ate too much, drank too much and really hit Christmas hard. We're now trying to do the whole healthy thing, but who wants to sack off food in their lunch break for a jog? Not us and that's where Run For Your Bun comes in. The new café will give you a FREE lunch in return for a ten-minute HIIT workout. Ten minutes exercising, 40 minutes eating – that's our kinda workout.

2. Mondrian Men's Collective, South Bank, Jan 6-9

London Fashion Week Men's is bigger and better than ever before, and this year you can get involved. Mondrian Men's Collective is bringing together some of our fave brands for the ultimate gent's pop-up. With Ruffian's offering beard trims and wet shaves, Woodford Reserve serving up cocktails and Jason Markk on hand to clean your trainers, it's got everything you could ever want to clean up your act in 2017.

3. Kricket, Soho, Jan 5

We were bowled over when Kricket opened in Brixton, and now they are bringing their Indian small plates to Soho. The new site will serve up all the same grub – hello goat leg raan. Plus there's a load more seats and a dedicated cocktail bar – we don't like Kricket, oh no – we love it.

4. Fresh & Fit Fest, The Hoxton, Jan 28

The Hoxton's annual Fresh & Fit fest is back and this time it's at both its hotels, Holborn and Shoreditch. There's a whole host of classes, talks, food and fitness gear to take home. You'll find us surfing the boards in The Apartment – we kid you not. The ideal thing to make sure you keep up those resolutions.



5. Bowie by Duffy, Proud Chelsea, Jan 6–Feb 5

David Bowie was a legend and we still can't quite believe he died a year ago. It's time to start celebrating his life and what better way than the 'Bowie by Duffy' exhibition at Proud Chelsea. With photos taken by Brian Duffy, it's set to be a pretty special show and must for any fan of the Starman.

