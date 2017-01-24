Big news: the Citadel Festival headliner has been announced

It's official: Foals will headline Citadel Festival this year on July 16. Yep, the relaxed, pleasant Sunday vibe of Victoria Park is going to be ambushed with the fierce and dirty rock of Foals. Frontman Yannis Philippakis is on a one-man mission to get crowds sweating. Citadel is a one-day festival that, despite only being three years old, has a cast-iron reputation for a class music line-up and arts-driven entertainment.

This is the first time Foals have played in London since last February and it'll be a UK festival exclusive. Tantalisingly, the date could coincide with the release of their follow-up to 2015's belter of an album 'What Went Down', after the band hinted they were heading back to the studio late last year.

Citadel tickets go on general sale from Feb 30.

