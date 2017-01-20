Bleecker is giving away free burgers in Victoria on Monday

We’ve been counting down the days until Bleecker opens its first official restaurant, and now the day is almost upon us. The talented burger flippers are set to open doors to their Victoria site on Monday January 23, and they've now managed to set our hearts even more aflutter with the news that they’ll be giving out free cheeseburgers from 11.30am to 9pm on launch day.

The full menu will also be available for purchase if you’re gagging for a Bleecker Black hit (their signature black-pudding-topped double beef burger). And the devils have even added an Oreo milkshake to the menu for a sugary chaser.

Bleecker opens at 205 Victoria St at 11.30am on Monday January 23. Read our review of their Spitalfields hatch here.

Find more mouth-watering patties in our round-up of London's best burgers.