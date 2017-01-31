Book your tickets NOW for the David Hockney retrospective

Photo: Richard Schmidt

In a year of big shows for British artists, this could well be the biggest. Since it was announced early last year, everybody has been waiting with baited breath for Tate Britain's David Hockney retrospective, and the rare opportunity to see six decades of work all under one roof. Not that some of the work has to travel far – some of Hockney's famous pieces are owned by the Tate.

David Hockney, 'Domestic Scene, Los Angeles', 1963. Private collection © David Hockney.

The Yorkshire-born artist – who turns 80 in June – has been wowing us in recent years with his monumental, bright-coloured landscapes and portraits of family and friends. But this show will tell a much bigger story, going back to the queer paintings he made while studying at the Royal College in the '60s, through to the sexy poolside scenes he painted in Los Angeles, through to his mind-boggling photo-collages and groundbreaking works sent via fax. (Fax. Lol.)

'David Hockney' opens at Tate Britain on Feb 9 and runs until May 29. Book tickets here, pronto.