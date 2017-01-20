Bridges Not Walls: anti-Trump protesters have dropped banners on London's bridges

The day has finally come for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the new President of the United States. It's been one of the most controversial US elections in history, what with scandals over 'locker room chat', email servers, and Trump's promise to build an 'impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall' along the US-Mexico border.

A group of protesters – Bridges Not Walls – have responded by organising a demonstration today asking people to drop banners with messages of 'solidarity and common humanity' on bridges across the world, with more than 150 banner drops in the UK.

The London protest kicked off by dropping a 25-metre 'Bridges Not Walls' banner from Tower Bridge this morning, and activists have followed suit on every major bridge in London, including Tower Bridge, London Bridge and Waterloo Bridge. The protest has been a collaborative project from feminist, environmental, civil rights and anti-racist groups.

See more pictures from the protest: