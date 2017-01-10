Eight amazing photos from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

The year's most spectacular wildlife photography is now on display at the Natural History Museum's latest exhibition. Pay them a visit and you'll be able to marvel at 100 captivating images like the Bristolian fox above – but scroll on for a preview of some of this year's prize-winners.

Winner, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016

The prize-winning 'Entwined Lives' captures a young male orangutan climbing 100 feet above the Bornean rainforest below. Photographer Tim Laman spent three vertigo-inducing days setting up GoPros on the tree after noticing ape-enticing figs growing at the top.

Winner, urban category

In winning photo 'The Alley Cat', Nayan Khanolkar caught a leopard slinking through the back streets of Mumbai. It was part of a four-month collaboration with the local Warli people to document how humans and big cats can co-exist.

Finalist, mammals category

Charlie Hamilton James set up a camera in Yellowstone National Park, at a spot where rangers would sometimes leave roadkill a safe distance from equally edible tourists. 200,000 photos later, he was finally rewarded this dramatic image of a grizzly bear trying to enjoy his lunch while beleaguered by scavenging ravens.

Winner, underwater category

This 'Snapper Party', shot by Tony Wu, shows a frenzy of spawning fish in the Pacific Ocean. Buffeted by strong currents and, frankly, the sexual fluids of thousands of fish, Wu had to study the movement of the shoal over several attempts in order to wind-up with this grandstand view.

Winner, birds category

'Eviction Attempt' captures a rose-ringed parakeet as it attempts to persuade a Bengal monitor lizard to leave its nesting site. After several days of aerial pestering, the lizard remained unmoved and the parakeets moved on in search of a reptile-free home.

Winner, photojournalist single image category

The WPY awards also recognise the photojournalists documenting the threats to our global ecosystem. Here, Paul Hilton photographed the seizure in Sumatra of over 4,000 pangolin carcasses, destined for the exotic meat and traditional medicine industries, a crime with an estimated value of $1.8 million.

Winner, plants category

In a horrifying image for hayfever sufferers everywhere, Valter Binotto photographed a blizzard of pollen emerging from these catkins. Each catkin is comprised of over 200 male flowers while the tiny pink flowers in the centre are the female flowers, although the pollen has to waft its way to a different tree altogether for fertilization to occur.

See 100 exceptional wildlife images at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at London's Natural History Museum, South Kensington. Open until September 10, 2017. Adults from £10.50, children from £6.50.