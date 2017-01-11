Emma Watson's 'Beauty and the Beast' doll looks 'like Justin Bieber in a yellow dress'

Any actor knows when they sign on to star in a big-budget movie that their face is likely to end up on pyjama sets, toys and lunchboxes (as Benedict Cumberbatch recently found out).

But we wouldn't be surprised if Emma Watson was a little taken aback when she saw this piece of 'Beauty and the Beast' merchandise.

Watson is playing Disney princess Belle in the new live-action remake and has been transformed into a plastic doll ahead of the movie's release. The result has caused quite a stir on social media, with fans saying the toy looks like more pop star Justin Bieber than the former Harry Potter actress...

Some fans are distressed.

I can't with that Emma Watson Belle doll 😭😂 — Kathleen Fuentes (@KathleenLights1) January 8, 2017

Some have started asking questions.

the question is: is it just the doll or does emma watson really look like justin bieber https://t.co/D2HUuKCNqm — callicat melia (@lukesalaric) January 7, 2017

Others are just still laughing at the sorry state of affairs.

I CANT STOP LAUGHING THIS IS SO TRAGIC pic.twitter.com/g0JZd9KUl0 — sara (@diagonallcys) January 7, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' is in UK cinemas March 17.

