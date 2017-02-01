Five ace new London venues to check out in February

It’s official, you’ve made it through the toughest month of the year, meaning things can only get better from here on out. Payday has finally arrived (rejoice!), so now you can spend all your hard-earned cash on cocktails and food with your nearest and dearest in some of these beautiful and sometimes wonderfully mad new spaces, as chosen by venue experts Hire Space.

Bunga Bunga Covent Garden

Bunga Bunga is well placed in the middle of Theatreland, and it certainly doesn’t lack drama. Rumour has it the entrance to the venue is hidden in a meat locker in the ‘family’ pizzeria, BungaTINI. Behind the door lies a secret world of hedonism where you can enjoy an Italian sharing feast and see a variety of weird and wonderful acts perform each evening, as well as the house band, DJ and Bunga-oke.

Great for a raucous party, the whole venue can be hired exclusively or there are a number of smaller spaces that can be used semi-privately. The Martini Room is a private area with sliding doors that explores the Martini brand through the ages and can fit up to 25, while the BungaTINI Mezzanine overlooks the busy bar and open kitchen, ideal for events throughout the day for 30. If you’re feeling fancy, there's the option to hire the Emperor's Box for 12 people, or the Disaronno Boat with ten friends.

Miusan

Miusan is a sumptuous venue devoted to cocktails and pan-Asian dining. Modelled on the opulent 1940s opium dens of New York and Paris, it’s decorated with velvet and brocade throughout and the staff wear traditional Cantonese dress. Spread over three floors with a bar, nightclub and a mezzanine, Miusan serves food and drink with a real taste of the Orient. Sample the cocktails in a secret VIP booth behind the bar, or hire the mezzanine level exclusively for private dining that includes its own bar.

Four Seasons Trinity Square

The imposing new Four Seasons hotel stands directly opposite the Tower of London. It was originally opened in 1922 when it served as a hub for sailors and traders from across the world when it was the home of the Port of London Authority. Opening this month, the hotel has a number of events spaces, but the real gem is the UN Ballroom. It’s grand and would provide an impressive backdrop for a ball or wedding (or an extremely fancy birthday party). The room was the setting for the inaugural reception of the United Nations General Assembly in 1946, hence the name, and has now been lovingly restored, retaining many of its original features including the crystal chandeliers. For more intimate gatherings, the hotel will also have an exclusive private members' club.

Bala Baya

Bala Baya takes on many personas – a bakery in the morning, a pitta kiosk at lunch and a busy restaurant at night. Described as Eran Tibi’s ‘poem to Tel Aviv’, the restaurant aims to mimic a day in the life of the White City. The menu combines the traditional and modern dishes of the city and the interiors are inspired by Bauhaus architecture, creating a bright and bustling venue, ideal for more casual events. The space takes bookings for large parties for dinner and can cater for larger functions on request.

Bobby Fitzpatrick

Retro cocktails and deep-pan pizza? Where do we sign up? From the same people who brought you Coin Laundry, Bobby Fitzpatrick is a tongue-in-cheek venue that’s a throwback to a ’70s house party. You’ll be surrounded by Formica and shag-pile carpets as you enjoy a cocktail menu inspired by the bar’s namesake and his travels in the Caribbean. If you like rum, this is the place for you. Kitsch and apologetically eccentric, Bobby Fitzpatrick is ideal for a birthday party where you can eat, drink, be merry and play ’70s board games – what more could you ask for?

For more cool London venues, head to hirespace.com.