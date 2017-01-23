'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' definitely isn't going to become a film trilogy

Sorry, Potter heads. We may all be in need of some good news, but this is not it.

Rumours that Harry Potter stage play 'The Cursed Child' was going to be made into a film, or series of films, started doing the rounds on social media last week, with some sources even speculating that the original stars of the Harry Potter film franchise Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint would be reprising their roles on the big screen.

It's an exciting prospect, but JK Rowling has put an end to all that with a rather conclusive tweet.

I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

And in case you didn't quite get the hint:

The good news? A whole new batch of tickets for the play do go on sale this morning. 75,000 tickets will be released for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', for performances at the Palace Theatre between February 7 2018 to April 29 2018, at 11am this morning. Good luck!

