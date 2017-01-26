  • Blog
In pictures: get a sneak peek inside the new Crossrail stations

By Ellie Broughton Posted: Thursday January 26 2017, 6:05pm

Crossrail

Excited about new Crossrail stations? Us too. With under two years to go until the Elizabeth line, as it's officially called, opens through central London, the team are stoking excitement with new photos showing bits and bobs of the three-quarters of track they've already laid. 

New stations at Bond Street and Paddington, a fancy new roof at Canary Wharf, and new ticket halls that connect Crossrail with the tube at Farringdon are among the delights of the new system, not to mention the upgrade at Tottenham Court Road.  

And if you're into depots, boy, has Crossrail got a treat for you. At Old Oak Common depot there are 66 trains, each 200 metres long and fit for 1,500 commuters – and it's nearly ready for its close-up. Feast your eyes.

 

Ticket hall roof being installed at Liverpool Street

 

Lighting in the western ticket hall at Tottenham Court Road

 

Farringdon platform tunnels

 

Canary Wharf Crossrail station ticket hall

 

Escalator being installed at Paddington station

 

Aerial view of Tottenham Court Road station

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aerial view of Canary Wharf station

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aerial view of Farringdon station

 

This 360-degree video lets you go behind the scenes of Crossrail's tunnel digging.

Check out London's secret mail rail:

 
Coming soon: ride London's secret 'mail rail'

You'll soon be able to ride a 100-year-old secret mail railway underneath London.

Posted by Time Out London on Thursday, 1 December 2016

 

By Ellie Broughton
