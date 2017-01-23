In this week's Time Out magazine…

We love London (obviously), but this city sure ain't cheap to live in. In this week's issue, we're sharing our top tips for ways to enjoy London without maxing out your overdraft. We've picked out ten of the best places to eat in central London for under a tenner, with everything from Bao's steamed buns to Tongue & Brisket's showstopping salt beef sandwich. Trust us, your bank balance and your stomach will thank us. We've also picked out the best theatre, film, music and cultural things to do for less than £10.

Plus, we had a candid chat to four Londoners in their twenties and thirties about money. We spoke to an intern, a Deliveroo driver, a junior doctor and a playwright about where they live, how they make ends meet, and their top money-saving tips.

Elsewhere, we spoke to 'Trainspotting' director Danny Boyle about what's changed in the 20-year gap before the long-awaited sequel 'T2 Trainspotting'.

We've also picked out some foot-stomping Burns Night parties, three of the best kidult activities and we've got you covered with everything you need to know about West End show 'Hamilton'.

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure.