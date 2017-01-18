'Legally Blonde 3'? Reese Witherspoon is seriously thinking about it

Great news Gemini vegetarians! Reese Witherspoon is talking ‘Legally Blonde 3’. The actress, who played sorority princess turned Harvard Law ace Elle has been talking about a three-quel.

‘We've thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea, and we'll do it,’ the 40-year-old said, talking to E! News at a dinner to celebrate women in film and TV at the weekend. ‘I do think it's a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.’

Thank you @elleusa for the lovely dinner in celebration of women in television! It was an amazing night with all these lovely ladies ❤️ #BigLittleLies #ELLEWITV A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:10am PST

You can see what she means. For all its fluffy romcom-ness, ‘Legally Blonde’ was sharp, funny, and tackled sexism. The end of the sequel (though the less said about ‘Legally Blonde 2’ the better) saw Elle driving past the White House. So, could a new film find her in politics – or even President? Wouldn’t that be awesome?

More entertainment news:

✚ 'The Crown': four more seasons of the Netflix hit are looking seriously likely

✚ Emma Watson explains why she turned down 'Cinderella' before 'Beauty and the Beast'

✚ Fans sob after watching what could be the final 'Sherlock' episode ever