More than 7,000 families will be made homeless in London in the next six months

New research from Shelter, based on government housing statistics, has revealed the number of families facing homelessness in London. According to predictions by the housing charity, 1,260 families will lose their homes in London in the next month, and 7,370 will be made homeless over the next six months.

Graeme Brown, Shelter’s interim chief executive, said: 'Every day at Shelter we speak to homeless parents desperate to escape cramped emergency accommodation, where the whole family is often forced to share one room in a hostel or B&B. With a chronic lack of affordable homes and welfare cuts continuing to take their toll, we expect to hear from even more families forced to face the trauma of homelessness.'

In London alone, there are 43,820 homeless families in temporary accommodation. If you want to help Shelter combat homelessness in the capital, the charity is urging Londoners to sign up to its biggest fundraising event, the tower-running challenge Vertical Rush at Tower 42 on March 9.

